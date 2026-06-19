UANC Backs Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3

UANC President Gwinyai Muzorewa

The United African National Council (UANC) has expressed qualified support for Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 arguing that the proposed reforms could reduce political polarisation, strengthen national unity and create conditions for long-term economic development.

In a position paper released in Harare, the party said the bill could help address decades of political instability, but warned that stronger democratic safeguards, wider public consultation and greater civic education would be essential to ensure its success.

The UANC, which played a role in Zimbabwe’s transition to independence between 1979 and 1980 described the constitutional reforms as an opportunity to reshape the country’s governance systems.

“We support several core principles contained in CAB #3,” the party said, adding that constitutional reforms should advance “national unity, democratic participation, sovereignty, stability and long-term national development”.

Support for longer terms and electoral reforms

One of the most notable positions taken by the UANC is its endorsement of extending government terms from the current five-year cycle to seven years.

The party argues that frequent elections disrupt governance, drain state resources and encourage politicians to prioritise campaigning over development.

It said longer governing periods would allow administrations to complete infrastructure projects, stabilise the economy and implement their manifestos more effectively.

The UANC also criticised the financial burden of elections citing the 2023 presidential race which it said cost about US$220 000 for candidate administration alone.

“Constant campaigning drains national energy and diverts attention away from economic growth and public service delivery,” the paper said.

The party further welcomed proposals to reform electoral administration arguing that Zimbabwe’s current election framework has repeatedly generated mistrust and disputes among political stakeholders.

The UANC said the reforms would strengthen Zimbabwe’s sovereignty by allowing citizens to determine their own democratic systems without external influence.

It argued that constitutional changes should reflect local realities rather than foreign models.

The party also advocated for governance systems that promote long-term planning instead of short-term electoral gains.

It suggested that stronger parliamentary structures and alternative methods of electing executive leadership deserved national debate citing examples from countries such as South Africa, Germany, Brazil and Israel.

Despite its support for the bill, the UANC cautioned that longer political terms could weaken accountability if proper checks and balances were not established.

It called for stronger parliamentary oversight, judicial independence, term limits and protection of civil liberties.

The party also said constitutional reforms should never come at the expense of freedom of expression.

“Zimbabweans must retain the right to debate, criticise, organise peacefully and express political opinions without repression, intimidation or violence,” it said.

The UANC urged authorities to embark on extensive public education campaigns saying many citizens do not fully understand constitutional amendments and their implications.

It recommended that information be translated into local languages and disseminated through churches, traditional leaders, community meetings and media platforms.

The party also called for broader participation in the reform process including opposition parties, youth groups, women’s organisations, churches, academics and civil society.

Supporters argue the reforms could improve governance and reduce political instability while critics have raised concerns about the concentration of power and the potential erosion of democratic accountability.