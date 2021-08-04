African Castor Bean Farmers Paid Over US$1 Million

Bio-technology firm, Oil Castor, says it has paid over US$1 million to castor bean farmers this year alone.

According to the company’s co-founder, Alvaro Arellano, “The firm runs a programme where rural castor bean farmers buy engineered seed and upon harvesting their crop, Oil Castor buys back the produce.”

Arellano, said Zimbabwe produces average quality of castor bean and the best quality was coming from Karoi, Mashonaland West province.

“We’re have managed to pay over a million dollars and when we started this year we were at about US$550 000 in payments to farmers,” he said.

Arellano said that he is happy that the company had achieved what they were aiming for.

“We had hoped to spend between US$1 million and US$1,2 million paying the farmers this year and we are glad we have managed to.

“The best quality is coming from Karoi. Very hot and humid areas do well. However, other areas like Marondera and Gweru are producing acceptable quality beans,” he said.

Last year, Oil Castor paid castor bean producers about US$500 000 against a target of US$700 000. The target was missed due to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm has in recent years been encouraging local farmers to venture into castor bean production under its engineered seed initiative.

The company uses castor bean to produce motor oil or hydraulic oil, bio-diesel and a wide range of products such as cosmetic oils and soaps, which it exports around the globe.

The crop has also been identified as a ready jatropha alternative in producing bio-diesel. It is hoped that if more farmers venture into castor bean production, this would be an effective solution to Zimbabwe’s fuel situation.

Research has proved that castor oil biodiesel has a very low cloud and pour points, which makes it the best alternative in winter conditions.