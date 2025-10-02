Breaking News: Robert Mugabe Jr Arrested Over Alleged Drug Possession

Robert Mugabe Junior, the son of late former president Robert Gabriel Mugabe was arrested in Harare yesterday after police allegedly found him in possession of drugs.

The 33-year-old was taken into custody by officers from the Drugs and Narcotics section and is currently at Harare Central Police Station.

According to sources, Mugabe Jr was found with two sachets of dagga and a quantity of white powder believed to be cocaine which was reportedly stashed among cash in his possession.

He is expected to appear before magistrates in Harare this morning.

Police have not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

More Details to follow…..