Government Warns Against ‘Weaponised’ Information

Minister Zhemu Soda



By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Information Minister Zhemu Soda has urged journalists and the public to use press freedom responsibly warning against the spread of divisive and misleading content.

Speaking on the role of the media, Zhemu Soda said press freedom must be exercised with accountability.

“Being afforded freedom of the press does not necessarily mean that people must abuse that privilege. The privilege must be taken together with responsibility,” said Soda.

He called on media organisations, journalists and citizens to promote unity through the information they share.

“We would want to encourage media houses, our journalists, together with the generality of the citizens of Zimbabwe to be responsible so that the information that is circulated or disseminated unites the people and not divide the people,” he said.

The minister expressed concern over what he described as the growing misuse of information including the spread of misinformation and manipulated content.

“In many instances, what we are finding is that information is being weaponized to divide the people,” he said.

Soda added that accurate and responsible information sharing could help connect citizens to economic opportunities and national development programmes.

“What we would want to see is that people are ushered into the mainstream activities of the economy through sharing of information, when people are connected, when people are informed so that they also contribute towards national development,” said Soda.

He also cautioned against using information platforms for personal gain at the expense of the public.

“So as we celebrate, let us refrain from misinforming the public and to manipulate information for personal agendas,” he said.