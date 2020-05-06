Govt Commends Mass Testing As COVID-19 Tests Increase

The government has commended the Ministry of Health and Child Care for the notable increase in the number COVID-19 tests done between 27 April to yesterday the 5th of March.

Addressing journalists during a post Cabinet media briefing, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government was satisfied with the progress in mass testing as evidenced by the increase in the number of Covid-19 tests to 14 821 as at 5 May 2020, up from the 6 395 tests reported on 27 April 2020.

She said cabinet has resolved agreed to suspend the Collective Bargaining Agreement on flexi-hours for the health sector given that the State, in the Stimulus Package, offered to waive taxation for all health workers for the next six months.

This according to Mutsvangwa is aimed at ensuring the availability of staff at all health institutions.

“In order to ensure availability of staff at all health institutions, Government suspends the Collective Bargaining Agreement on flexi-hours for the health sector given that the State, in the Stimulus Package, offered to waive taxation for all health workers for the next six months,” said Mutsvangwa.

The country has to date registered 34 Covid-19 confirmed cases, inclusive of five recoveries and four deaths.

No new cases have been recorded in the past four days raising doubts in the effectiveness of test kits being used especially after a number of countries raised concern over the accuracy of results from the donated kits from China.