Nkosana Moyo’s APA Backs Fringe Presidential Candidate

Former cabinet minister Dr Nkosana Moyo’s Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) has refused to endorse the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) preferring Robert Chapman newly formed Democratic Union of Zimbabwe.

In a statement, APA Secretary General said their party has not found a suitable candidate to replace Nkosana Moyo who announced his resignation from the movement leadership earlier this year.

“The departure of Dr Nkosana Moyo and our conscious decision to not rush his replacement has left APA without a Presidential candidate.

“Based on our observations of the Zimbabwean political landscape, before and since our launch, we cannot in all conscience support either Zanu PF or the MDC in its various guises, including that of CCC,” APA said.

The party accused Zanu PF and CCC of violence, intolerance and a self-serving agenda as highlighted by the US$40 000 loan scandal that dominated headlines a few weeks ago.

“Both parties have consistently displayed a culture of violence, intolerance towards those who might challenge the top leadership, misogyny and a lack of depth in finding practical solutions to the self-inflicted challenges that face our country.

“The latest stampede for $40 000 “loans” should have convinced even the most ardent of their supporters that current politicians have a self-serving agenda to join the system,” APA added.

The movement endorsed a fringe presidential candidate Robert Chapman of the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe who earlier this week announced his presence through a press conference.

“We have, however, held several meetings with Robert Chapman, of the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe, over several months and have found common cause in core values and competence. APA is, therefore, happy to endorse him as the Presidential Candidate for 2023,” said APA.

Zimbabwe is due to hold the next Presidential elections in 2023 with Zanu PF candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa battling it out with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. Other political parties including Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance, Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s National Constitutional Assembly and Charles Mutama’s Patriotic Zimbabweans among others will be hoping to gain ground in a largely two-horse race.

