OneMoney Revolutionizes DStv Payments

In a significant stride towards enhancing customer convenience, NetOne’s OneMoney platform has expanded its suite of digital payment solutions to include DStv subscription payments. This innovative feature, accessible through the simple dial of *554#, reaffirms NetOne’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of Zimbabweans.

The integration of DStv payments into OneMoney arrives at a pivotal moment, just as the European football season kicks off, offering customers an effortless way to stay connected to their favorite entertainment. Whether it’s thrilling sports, breaking news, or the latest in politics, OneMoney ensures that you never miss a moment of the action.

How It Works: Simplicity Meets Convenience

Paying for your DStv subscription via OneMoney is as easy as it gets. Customers simply dial *554# and select option 7 for DStv payments. From there, a wide range of packages is available to suit every need, including Access, Xtra View, Family, Compact Plus, Premium, and even international offerings like Asia and Portuguese packages.

OneMoney’s versatility extends beyond personal convenience; it allows customers to pay for their own subscriptions or make payments on behalf of others, providing flexibility that caters to diverse needs. This feature is particularly timely, given the resurgence of global sports leagues, where access to premium content is paramount for fans across the nation.

Getting Started with OneMoney

Onboarding the OneMoney platform is a straightforward process. Customers can register at any NetOne shop nationwide, where they can also cash in their funds. Additionally, cash-ins can be made at OK Supermarkets, Zimpost Shops, and other designated points across the country, ensuring that OneMoney is always within reach.

Leadership Speaks: A Commitment to Digital Transformation

Speaking on this latest development, NetOne’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Raphael Mushanawani, emphasized the company’s vision of digital inclusivity. “OneMoney is more than just a mobile wallet; it is a gateway to digital freedom. By incorporating DStv payments, we are not only enhancing convenience but also bridging the gap between the connected and the unconnected. Our goal is to ensure that every Zimbabwean, regardless of location, has access to the content they love.”

Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Learnmore Musunda echoed these sentiments, highlighting the strategic importance of such digital solutions. “As we continue to innovate, our focus remains on delivering value to our customers. The ability to pay for DStv via OneMoney is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our market. It’s about creating a seamless experience that integrates with the lifestyle of our customers, making everyday transactions easier and more accessible.”

Connecting the Unconnected

OneMoney’s DStv payment feature is not just limited to Zimbabwean packages; it spans international options, making it a versatile tool for those with diverse viewing preferences. This move underscores NetOne’s broader mission of connecting the unconnected, offering a lifeline to quality content for every customer, no matter where they are.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, NetOne remains at the forefront, delivering solutions that are not only innovative but also deeply rooted in the needs of the Zimbabwean populace. With OneMoney, the future of digital transactions is here, bringing the world of entertainment to your fingertips—swift, secure, and incredibly convenient.

