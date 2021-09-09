Police Warn Against Complacency Over Level 2 Lockdown

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned citizens against disregarding level two lockdown regulations while warning that those found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa relaxed COVID-19 lockdown rules with the country moving from level four to level two which brings in more freedoms following the reduction in the number of daily cases.

In a statement, ZRP said it will be monitoring compliance through roadblocks and check-ins.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to take note of the COVID-19 national level two safety measures announced by His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa on the 7th September 2021.

“The Police will ensure compliance by the public through roadblocks, checkpoints, surveillance and general patrols in Central Business Centres (CBDs), residential and industrial areas,” the statement reads.

Under the new lockdown rules, public gatherings have been allowed for not more than 100 people.

Curfew hours have been adjusted to between 10 PM and 5.30 AM, while businesses are now allowed to operate from 8 AM up to 7 PM.

Intercity has also been allowed with strict COVID-19 protocols to be followed. Restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges to open between 8 AM and 10 PM.

Bars and restaurants can open till 10pm. Nightclubs to remain closed. Bottle sores have also been allowed to open between 1000 and 1600hrs while decongestion of offices shall be at 50%

Mnangagwa also allowed the resumption of low-risk sports which will resume from 0800 to 1600. However, high and medium-risk sporting activities must seek approval.

Lastly, persons entering the country should present a COVID-19 test valid less than 48 hrs.