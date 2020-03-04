Sasai Incorporates Indigenous Languages On App

Pay, chat and explore application, Sasai has incorporated 43 indigenous African languages in its system for the convenience of its diverse customer base across the region, 263Chat Business can report.

By end of this month, the app will reach up to 50 African languages; bringing the total to 83 including international languages.

The development entails that users are no longer restricted to using international languages such as English and French when using the app on their mobile phones but can now configure and select indigenous languages such as Swahili, Yoruba, Xhosa, Zulu, Shona, Ndebele and Tswana among others.

This is expected to offer an inclusive experience to its users of different backgrounds across its source markets.

“We have been focusing on optimizing the app and ensuring that it gives users the best and most convenient experience they can have in all the countries and markets they use the app,” SASAI Chief Operating Officer Mr Tapera Mushoriwa told reporters at a press briefing this afternoon.

“We are excited to announce that SASAI’s complete suite of pay, chat and explore features and services can now be experienced in over 40 local African languages, and we are on target to have 50 languages by end of this month,” he said.

He also said that with SASAI Explore, a user can now select their home country, irrespective of where they are in the world, and enjoy services from their home country via the SASAI app.

The SASAI App was launched about six months ago and has rich features and services that go beyond those offered by apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram. It is available on the Google and Apple stores.

SASAI’s pay option has mobile payments functionalities which include EcoCash, while the explore option features a vast digital market place which allows users to shop on Amazon or eBay, do remittances, book a ride or a flight, download a movie or watch sport – and so many other functionalities.

The App has been well received in markets such as Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda and Kenya among others since its launch in August last year with its presence now in 180 countries globally.

“Our progress has been shockingly phenomenal since we started. What I can say for now is that our figures are doubling every month yet we haven’t even reached one year,” Mushoriwa said.