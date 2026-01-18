Tungwarara Champions Unity, Development in Zanu PF

Presidential Special Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara has reiterated the importance of unity and loyalty within Zanu PF, saying cohesion remains the cornerstone of sustainable national development.

Dr Tungwarara made the remarks while distributing Presidential Empowerment Funds across several provinces, a programme aimed at uplifting communities while strengthening party structures at grassroots level.

The nationwide drive culminated in a well-attended Nyanga Empowerment Rally yesterday, where party leaders and local communities witnessed the disbursement of funds under the Presidential Empowerment Fund.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Tungwarara, who is also a Zanu PF Central Committee nominee, said empowerment initiatives play a critical role in fostering unity and shared purpose among party members.

“Empowerment brings unity among party members. When we stand together under one banner and one leadership, development follows,” he said, adding that party members must align themselves with the party constitution and leadership.

Provincial chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza said the party’s 2026 agenda is more robust than ever, urging members to remain disciplined and focused.

Officials noted that the empowerment programme is strengthening Zanu PF’s support base in Manicaland, with increased interest from across the political divide, as the party continues to consolidate its structures in line with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.