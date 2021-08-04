Poet Sues Matanga, Kazembe Over Assault

Renowned Zimbabwean poet Obert Dube is suing five Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers for damages after they assaulted him in January 2021 in the resort town of Victoria Falls for allegedly violating a government imposed curfew meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Dube was assaulted by five ZRP officers namely Constable Munashe Chikoto, Constable Samson Moyo, Constable Njabulo Ngwenya, Constable Nkosilathi Moyo and Constable Shelton Mathe on 20 January 2021 at about 10: PM, who used truncheons, open palms and booted feet after accusing him of loitering in Mkosana suburb in Victoria Falls in violation of a dusk to dawn curfew.

The award winning poet, who is represented by Nosimilo Chanayiwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, sustained injuries on his body and suffered physical and emotional pain as well as financial loss while seeking medical attention.

In a notice of intention to sue served on the five police officers based at Mkosana ZRP base, Dube said he will soon institute legal proceedings to claim damages against the individual police officers,

the Officer in Charge, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe.

The damages, Dube said, will be for medical expenses which he incurred in treating some injuries which he sustained, pain and suffering and other delictual damages arising as a result of the unlawful conduct of ZRP officers.