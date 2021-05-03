Ti Gonzi Retraces Near-death Experience In New EP

Award-winning rapper, Ti Gonzi, real name Tinashe Gonzara will retrace his near-death experience in a soon-to-be-released EP titled Sendiri Two.

On 17 March 2019, Ti Gonzi was stabbed on the head by four armed robbers while on his way to a friend’s house in Kuwadzana. He was coming from Oskid Productions Studios where he had been finishing up work on some new music for an upcoming album.

In a statement, Ti Gonzi said Sendiri Two is a product of those scars.

“This EP release is borne out of the scars of a near-death experience which brought about a change in my life as it has ushered in a spiritual unction cutting deep into his personal being,” he said.

The 10 track EP which was produced by Gray Beats is a joint collaboration with fintech startup Senditoo, Ti Gonzi and online music distribution outfit Zvigaba.com. Senditoo funded the production costs whilst Zvigaba.com will handle the distribution. These are results of collaborative efforts between young Zimbabwean entrepreneurs investing and curating creative arts.

Ti Gonzi is the only rapper to win the NAMA Outstanding Male Artist Award in 2020 ahead of Winky D and Mambo Dhuterere. Ti Gonzi also won another award after Kure won the Outstanding Song Award. Ti Gonzi collaborated with Blum on the hit song.

The EP will be available on all major online stores on the 15th of May 2021.