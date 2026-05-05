“You are capable of more”: Seed Co Inspires Students to Dream Big at Career Day

Leading seed producer has urged young people to aim higher and embrace a future of limitless possibilities as it showcased its investment in education and youth empowerment.

Addressing learners at a Career Guidance Day, Felistus Ndawi Gurajena, Managing Director of Seed Co Zimbabwe delivered a message of ambition and self-belief.

“You are capable of more than you think. Whether you become a scientist, a business leader, a farmer, an engineer or something completely different—the world is open to you. “And who knows… maybe one day, some of you will be standing here, not as students—but as leaders of Seed Co or even your own companies,” she said.

The event highlighted the company’s expanding education support programmes which form part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.

A total of 37 students are currently supported under the Seed Co Student Bursary Programme aimed at reducing poverty by helping beneficiaries become self-reliant.

In addition, 10 students have been selected for the firm’s 85th Anniversary Scholarship Programme which supports those pursuing studies at agricultural colleges—seen as key to building the next generation of farming leaders.

The company has also stepped in to assist vulnerable pupils, covering examination fees for nine students at St. Manock’s Secondary School who were at risk of dropping out ahead of their 2026 O-Level exams.

Seed Co said the initiative not only keeps students in school but also promotes gender equity by supporting girls while raising awareness among boys.

One of the programme’s most striking success stories is Danmore Chinsala now a medical doctor and company physician at Seed Co.

Growing up in Epworth, he once wrote a primary school essay declaring his dream of becoming a doctor—a goal he has since achieved.

“I am happy that Seed Co enabled my dream to come true,” he said.

Dr Chinsala graduated from the University of Zimbabwe College of Health Sciences as one of the top students in 2020 after receiving financial support through the company’s bursary programme.

His journey from a young learner with ambition to a practising doctor was presented as an example of how targeted support can transform lives.

Now serving as the company doctor at Seed Co’s Stapleford facility, Dr Chinsala is also helping to mentor the next generation.

He spoke to students on health education reflecting what organisers describe as a cycle of giving back created by the programme.

His story, the company says, demonstrates that its initiatives go beyond financial aid aiming instead to cultivate future leaders who will contribute to their communities.

For many of the students in attendance, the message was clear: with the right support and determination their ambitions may be closer than they think.