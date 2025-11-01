Harare Pastor in Court Over Alleged Assault

By Judith Nyuke

Harare-based preacher Dumisani Mawoyo popularly known as Pastor Dumi is back in the spotlight after appearing at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face charges of physically assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her.

Mawoyo who is affiliated with ZAOGA and Forward In Ministries (US) recently drew headlines for a separate legal fight with a friend over a US$80 000 loan.

Mawoyo (50) appeared before Harare magistrate Kudzanayi Kapurura on charges of physical abuse and intimidation.

He was granted US$50 bail. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to remain at his given address.

The matter was then remanded to November 7 2025.

The State, represented by Eurita Masunda alleges that at 6:30 AM on October 24, 2025 at 2563 Hetherington Chishawasha, Harare the complainant, Collen Chitanda (42) asked Mawoyo for money for their three children’s school fees.

Mawoyo reportedly became frustrated and charged at her.

He allegedly initiated the assault by questioning the complainant regarding the school fees.

He reportedly grabbed her by the shoulders and shoved her to the floor then dragged her across the house’s tile surface. After she stood up, Mawoyo is accused of grabbing her neck and choking her while issuing death threats.

The Court heard that Mawoyo entered the bedroom to retrieve his Tokarev pistol with the intent to shoot Chitanda.

Chitanda quickly phoned ZRP Highlands and left the house for approximately two hours. When she returned and went to the children’s room, Mawoyo followed her and allegedly began an argument over the housemaid receiving old clothes.

He then reportedly shoved her toward the upstairs steps where she fell and injured her right hand. He subsequently punched her repeatedly on the right shoulder.