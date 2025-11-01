Mega Pak Manager Accused of US$500 000 Fraud in Preform Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A market development manager for MEGA Pak Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd has been charged with two counts of fraud after she allegedly defrauded her employer of US$500 000.

Tsungai Leah Sabena Chinogwenya (46) was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

She was granted US$500 bail. The matter was remanded to 27 November 2025.

According to court papers, complainant in this case is Mega Pak Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd being represented by Wallace Mtemuza.

State Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleges that between September 2024 and March 30, 2025 Chinongwenya issued delivery notes for the preforms addressed to both Zimpac Foods (Pvt) Ltd and Bakers Inn.

She allegedly committed this act knowing that both companies had already ceased transacting with Mega Pak Zimbabwe.

Mega Pak then used the delivery notes originated by accused person to release preforms to Zimpac Foods (Pvt) Ltd and Bakers Inn.

Chinongwenya reportedly hired transporters and directed them to deliver the loads of preforms to Nitrivo Food and Beverages. Goods received notes were originated by Nitrivo as acknowledgement of receipt of the preforms.

It is the State’s case that Chinogwenya went on to receive the payments from Nitrivo for the preforms supplied to them and never surrendered the money to Mega Pak Zimbabwe.

As a result of Chinogwenya’s misrepresentation, Mega Pak suffered a total prejudice of US$405 269.05 and nothing was recovered.

On the second cpunt, the State alleges that sometime in 2024, Mega Pak supplied Nitrivo with preforms on credit.

During the period extending from November 2024 to May 2025 Chinogwenya received a total of US$91 559.56 on behalf of Mega Pak from Nitrivo as payments for preforms supplied on credit.

After Chinogwenya received the money she did not deliver the money to Mega Pak, instead she converted it to her own use. She reportedly signed invoice vouchers as confirmation that she received the money.

Total value stolen is US$91 559.56 and nothing was recovered.