Meet Talent Rusere, The Man Behind Diaspora Vote Protest

Talent Rusere is a South African based Zimbabwean business entrepreneur, human rights advocate, political activist, musician and socialite.

Rusere is the ‘youngest successful politician’ and Pan African. He is the founder and Director of the South African Acctv Media and IlandBreed Services.

He was born on the 29th of August 1992 at the Harare Maternity Hospital. His mother’s name is Maufe Chidzoyo, who separated with his father, the late Hebert Rusere from Chikombingo village under Chief Munyaradzi of Gutu, Masvingo.

Rusere completed his primary education at Chesvingo Primary School before living for Kadoma where he did his secondary education. Talent Rusere was rated the most influential young politician in Africa in 2021.

He graduated his first Diploma in I.T Information and Communication Technology at Eastview Commercial Collage with the CIBA Chartered Institute of Business Administration board.

In 2017, he graduated a bachelor’s degree in Architecture Technology with the California Board of Architects before starting his degree in Political Science, in the late 2017.

Rusere who worked with the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe joined politics at 19 but flew out of the country in 2017 following the removal of his Political father and mentor,Robert Mugabe.

In an interview, Rusere said he is ,”dynamic young politician is a notable figure in the Zimbabwean political arena since 2018 when he started fighting corruption and human rights abuses by the Mnangagwa new dispensation. Talent Rusere is the Founder and first president of (ZFF) Zimbabwe Freedom Fighters Party, formed in 2015 as a human rights defending organisation.”

In November 2020 Talent joined hands with the Dubai based Edith Chibhamu where he served as the Secretary in the President’s Office and Presidential Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Democratic and Economic Freedom Party. Rusere left the party after realizing that the Party was a Zanu Pf project designed to prolong the ruling of Mr Mnangagwa,as he narrated in his conversation with Gambagwe Media”

He said he was also forced to leave his Mozambican home 3 years after living Zimbabwe,thus in March 2021 after 9 attempts on his life.

Rusere is a core founder to the Zimbabwean lives matter and the author of the Zimbabwean lives matter article. He is the initiator and founder to the massive Zimbabwean Diaspora Vote demonstration of 2021. He is currently under Foreign protection in South Africa.