PG Promises Hard line on Corruption

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Prosecutor-General Justice Loyce Matanda Moyo has pledged a far-reaching drive to hold powerful offenders to account saying the rule of law is central to the country’s economic stability and future prosperity.

Addressing senior managers at Central Prison in Harare yesterday, Justice Matanda-Moyo told senior officials that her office would focus on prosecuting high-impact cases “without fear or favour”.



She said strong and independent prosecutions were essential for national development.

“Prosperity cannot exist without stability and stability cannot exist without rule of law,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo outlined a wide-ranging campaign against corruption, economic crime and environmental offences over the next five years, from 2026 to 2030.

She said her office will prioritise cases involving senior public figures, large-scale theft of public funds, organised criminal networks, tax evasion and money laundering.

“Tax evaders and money launderers will face the full, unyielding wrath of the law,” she said.

In a significant shift, environmental crimes will now be treated as high-impact offences.

The National Prosecuting Authority warned that companies involved in illegal mining, pollution or wildlife trafficking will be prosecuted, regardless of their size or political or economic influence.

To tighten internal discipline, she announced the creation of a new Monitoring and Evaluation Unit to oversee the conduct of prosecutors.



An audit of all active dockets is already under way to identify delays, inefficiencies or possible misconduct.

“There are no sacred cows,” she said, warning that prosecutors who stall cases or abuse their authority could face disciplinary action or criminal charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority is now beginning its 2026–2030 strategic cycle, aligned with the government’s National Development Strategy 2.

One of its key targets is to clear 90% of cases within the prescribed time limits.