fbpx

Masvingo High Court Acquits Convicted Rural Teacher

Courts
By Staff Reporter

Masvingo High Court Judges, Justice Sunsley Zisengwe and Justice Garainesu Mawadze have quashed conviction and 16-month imprisonment of Shilla Chisirumunhu, a teacher, who was convicted in 2020 for participating in a protest demanding improved salaries and working conditions for teachers.

The 2 Judges upheld the 53 year-old Chisirimunhu’s appeal against both conviction and sentence after his lawyer Martin Mureri of ZLHR appealed against Masvingo Magistrate Mbonisi Ndlovu’s ruling wherein she was found guilty of participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Chisirimunhu, who is the Masvingo Provincial Gender Secretary for ARTUZ had been arrested in June 2020 together with Obert Masaraure after they allegedly participated in a demonstration held in Masvingo, where teachers protested against poor salaries and unfavourable working conditions & demanded to be paid a monthly salary amounting to US$520.

 

Staff Reporter 4277 posts 1 comments

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

Leave a comment
More Stories

ZACC Cries Foul Over Court Procedures

Anti-Govt Protest Cases Crumble

Court Flushes Out ZINWA, Orders Restoration Of Water…

1 of 243
You cannot copy content of this page